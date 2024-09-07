Prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their strategies in court filings Friday in the upcoming murder trial of Nima Momeni, and more information has come to light about each side's case.

We have known for a while now that the defense strategy in the case was going to lean on self-defense — arguing that Cash App co-founder Bob Lee and Momeni got into some sort of altercation, and that Momeni was only protecting himself when he stabbed Lee three times.

But now, when Momeni goes to trial in two weeks — his trial start date was just delayed from September 16 to September 18 — his defense team plans to argue, apparently, that Lee stole the kitchen knife from Momeni's sister's apartment, and that a poor police investigation is the reason that none of Lee's DNA or finngerprints were found on the handle of the knife, only Momeni's.

As the Chronicle reports, via the court filings, the defense will argue that Momeni merely "stood his ground" against Lee, who was extremely intoxicated that night.

On the prosecution side, we have two new revelations, per the Chronicle. For one, we had not heard before that sister Khezar Momeni called her brother "psychotic" after Lee's killing. It's not clear if that was in a text, or was said to investigators, but this comes from DA Brooke Jenkins's filing.

Also, we're just learning that a San Francisco police officer surreptitiously took video of Momeni conferring with lawyers just prior to his arrest. You'll recall that Lee was stabbed the morning of April 4, 2023, and Momeni was not arrested for another nine days. He was arrested on April 13, after a week in which the media ran with headlines suggesting Lee's stabbing had been some random act, or a result of SF's crime-ridden streets.

Per the Chronicle, prosecutors say they have video shot by this officer that shows Momeni "pantomiming for one of his lawyers’ staffers — in a public parking lot — three stabbing motions and a gesture like he was throwing the knife away."

The most damning evidence for pre-meditated murder is, of course, the knife itself, presumably taken from Khezar's home in Millennium Tower — where police noted a knife missing from a kitchen set — and which had Momeni's DNA on the handle, and Lee's DNA on the blade. It was found discarded by a fence in Rincon Hill, in the vicinity where police also said they had grainy surveillance video that shows the stabbing itself from afar.

The latest filings do not shed any further light on motive, from prosecutors, but much of that has been previously revealed in other court proceedings. Investigators believe that Momeni, who has long had a very close and protective relationship with his sister, acted out of rage at Lee for not caring for her while they were at a house party on the afternoon of April 3. According to witnesses who will likely be called at trial, Khezar allegedly believed she had been drugged, and found herself in the bedroom of a man, possibly a drug dealer who was throwing the party Lee brought her to. And she then apparently called her brother to pick her up.

We will learn more as the trial gets underway. Jury selection is expected to last a week.

