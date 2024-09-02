- Mayoral candidate Mark Farrell engaged in what his opponents called some "gross" political "opportunism" Saturday when he used the Union Square shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall to call out London Breed's leadership. In a tweet, Farrell wrote, "Enough is enough. If we want public safety in San Francisco, then we need change in City Hall." [Chronicle]
- Pearsall reportedly tried to fight the 17-year-old suspect who tried to rob him, leading to both he and the boy being shot. And we're now learning that Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday. [Chronicle]
- A house fire early Monday in Mill Valley left one female resident and one dog dead, and four dogs were found alive. [KTVU]
- There was a funeral and burial Monday in Jerusalem for Berkeley native Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the 23-year-old who was held hostage by Hamas until being killed Thursday or Friday; there was also a vigil Sunday night at a synagogue in Berkeley. [KRON4 / Associated Press]
- A vegetation fire Sunday in Brisbane was reportedly sparked by someone cooking food at a homeless encampment. [KPIX]
- There's been another case of a fire involving lithium ion batteries, this time a fire on a cargo train carrying the batteries through Sutter County, near the town of Marysville, on Sunday night. [KPIX]
- A portion of I-80 in San Francisco has now been ceremonially renamed the Willie Mays Highway, after the recently deceased Giants legend. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images