- Those new anti-fare evasion BART gates have started going up at the West Oakland BART station. Acknowledging potential passenger inconveniences during the initial two-week testing phase, the agency told travelers to brace for lines during peak hours in a social media post. [KPIX / X]
- A San Francisco judge has ruled that the 2012 trial of Ronnie Louvier aka Ron Ruger, a local rapper convicted of killing a 17-year-old boy, may have been influenced by racial bias due to the prosecution's use of his rap lyrics as evidence. Former DA Chesa Boudin previously wanted to release him, and now he’ll have the chance to challenge the fairness of his trial. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland restaurant owner was deliberately followed and attacked by a group of people after arriving at his restaurant early Friday morning. The group, in four cars, chased the man for about a mile before his car flipped over, then robbed him at gunpoint and shot at him near Lake Merritt around 6:30 a.m. Friday. [KTVU]
- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released the final report on the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, which was officially ruled as an accident. It found "acute effects of ketamine" (he had ketamine infusion therapy a week and a half before his death) as well as contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine used for treating opioid use disorder. [KTVU]
- On Friday, a jury granted $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who filed a defamation lawsuit against disgraced NY mayor Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of spreading false information in 2020 and inviting target harassment. As the verdict was delivered after approximately 10 hours of deliberation, Giuliani apparently seemed to display no emotion. [AP]
- About 80 protesters who blocked the Bay Bridge last month in a call for a Gaza cease-fire will face misdemeanor charges and be arraigned in batches starting mid-December, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. [ABC7]
Feature image via Unsplash/Jonathan Herman.