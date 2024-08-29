- A 27-year-old man, William Robinson, was killed in a barrage of gunfire in East Oakland on Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors say at least 25 rapid-fire shots rang out, and Robinson was killed while working out of a tent selling cellphone service to low-income people. [KTVU]
- A 20-acre brush fire east of Petaluma, in Sonoma County, on Wednesday destroyed four structures after igniting around 5:15 pm, but is now contained. [NBC Bay Area]
- A rare bee not documented in 45 years, the San Francisco leaf-cutter bee, has been spotted by a search party on Mount Tam. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Labor Day Weekend travel rush has begun, and San Francisco is among the top 10 destinations for Americans traveling. [KRON4]
- San Francisco's Mohammed Nuru corruption scandal is mostly just a footnote in this new piece from the New York Times about how corruption has been running rampant in California in the last decade, mostly focused on Los Angeles.
- A coastal eddy — a swirl of fog and clouds — formed off the SF shoreline Wednesday and looks to be continuing today, keeping the city nice and cool. [Chronicle]
- It was a windy, dusty day out on the playa Wednesday, but people look to be having a good time in this video. [Reno Gazette-Journal]
Top image: Photo by Sara Leon Guerrero/Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy