- Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema just released its schedule for this year’s outdoor film fest, which will be September 5-7 (the weekend after Labor Day). It’s all short films, but you can check out the schedule for Thursday, September 5, Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7. There is also a Season Finale scheduled for Thursday, September 26, but that lineup has not yet been announced. [Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema]
- The one-day Labor Day weekend Oakland music festival Hiero Day announced it was canceling the 2024 festival about a month ago, and the Chronicle did some digging into why they canceled it. The Chron found that the festival still owes the production company Ungaffable Productions $36,130 for last year’s event, but Hiero Day organizers say the City of Oakland has not their own financial obligations, though its unclear whether the city actually had any financial obligations in all of this. [Chronicle]
- Three people were hospitalized after a 2 pm Thursday afternoon collision involving an AC Transit bus and another vehicle near International Boulevard and 102nd Avenue. The condition of the three victims is unknown, but apparently the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated from the car. [NBC Bay Area]
- Bernal Heights burger and brunch spot Bernal Star has been evicted amidst a giant rent increase, but will transition to doing pop-ups at Vega Pizzeria across the street, which is owned by the same couple. [Mission Local]
- Kamala Harris’s Berkeley elementary school Thousand Oaks Elementary School is pretty jazzed up for Harris’s Democratic National Convention acceptance speech tonight. [NBC Bay Area]
- Speaking of the Democratic Convention, people are wildly speculating over who Thursday night’s “mystery guest” will be, and probably anyone other than Beyoncé or Taylor Swift is going to be a disappointment. [SFGate]
Image: @HieroDay via Twitter