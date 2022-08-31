Multi-platinum Oakland native Keyshia Cole headlines Monday’s 10th annual Heiro Day, with Mistah F.A.B. and of course Hieroglyphics in the mix too, but this year the festival has events all Labor Day weekend long.

There is no shortage of music festivals in the Bay Area these days, but there is a shortage of affordable music festivals. And there’s certainly no festival where you can see the likes of multi-platinum recording artist Keyshia Cole, hyphy legend Mistah F.A.B., and Del the Funky Homosapien-founded Hieroglyphics on the same bill for just $40. But such is the case at this Monday’s Labor Day celebration Heiro Day, the tenth anniversary of the festival whose previous iterations helped launch the careers of Doja Cat and Anderson .Paak, returning to its usual locale of Jack London Square.

Keyshia Cole, Mistah F.A.B., and the Hieroglyphics are all scheduled for Monday, along with NYC rapper and producer Masta Ace, SF local hero Stunnaman02, Vallejo rapper LaRussell, and many more in an all-day festival.

But the event has evolved into a weekend-long celebration. There’s a kick-off party Friday night at Moxy, a Heiro on the Runway fashion show Saturday, and comedy and live music events Sunday. A $75 ticket gets you into all the events, all weekend long.

Since Heiro Day is now essentially a four-day festival of events, the Oaklanside has a writeup of all the up-and-coming Heiro Day performers whose work may be new to you.

And if even the $40 tickets seems a little steep right after rent was just due, as seen above, they’re still looking for festival volunteers as of Wednesday morning.

Heiro Day is Monday, September 5 at Jack London Square, Tickets Here.

Related: Portola, a New Two-Day EDM Festival From the Coachella People, Comes to SF's Pier 80 This September [SFist]

Image: Heiro Day via Facebook