- The Oakland Fire Department contained a two-alarm fire Thursday night at the defunct ButtercuP diner on Cotton Street in the East Peralta district. The vacant restaurant, which closed two years ago, was in the process of being redeveloped by the property owners, and the fire was contained around 1:40 am Friday. [KPIX]
- One man was fatally shot Thursday evening in Oakland's Eastmont neighborhood. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 7900 block of Ney Avenue around 7 pm. [KTVU]
- A 28-year-old homeless man in Pittsburg, identified as Billy Ray Darby Jr., was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the murder of another man who was found with "significant facial trauma." [KRON4]
- A sex offender out on parole, 44-year-old Willie Jessie Clinton-Jones of San Rafael, was arrested Wednesday in San Rafael after allegedly stalking, attacking, and crudely gesturing at several women. [KTVU]
- Hundreds of sea lions are turning up sick on California beaches due to toxic algae blooms. [KPIX]
- There was plenty of Oakland pride at a DNC watch party Thursday night, organized in part by the NAACP's Oakland branch. [KPIX]
- RFK Jr. is still expected to withdraw from the race today, but whether or not he endorses Trump remains an open question — though it seems likely since the two are supposed to appear together at an event in Glendale, Arizona. [New York Times]