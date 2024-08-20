- Similar to lawsuits filed against OpenAI, a group of published authors has sued Anthropic over copyright infringement. They say the company's Claude chatbot was built using their copyrighted books. [Associated Press]
- Attorneys for the 26 protesters charged in the April Golden Gate Bridge shutdown are asking DA Brooke Jenkins to recuse herself. They cite closed-door meetings Jenkins allegedly had at the Israeli consulate last year as evidence of a conflict of interest. [KTVU]
- Maria Branyas, the San Francisco-born Spanish woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the world, has died at age 117. She was born here in 1907, and spent most of her life in Spain. [Associated Press]
- A multi-car, chain-reaction crash in traffic on I-80 in Sacramento on Monday afternoon caused multiple cars to catch fire, and left one driver dead. [KPIX]
- Oakland Unified School District is testing the water at all of its schools after high concentrations of lead were found at 22 of its campuses. [ABC 7]
- Richmond District diner Hamburger Haven was broken into over the weekend, and the restaurant's beloved antique cash register was stolen. [KPIX]
- A childhood friend of Kamala Harris shared a story at the DNC Monday about how a five-year-old Kamala get hit in the head with a rock while trying to protect her friend, and still has a scar from it over her eye. [SFGate]