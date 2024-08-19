- There was a major mess on BART lines Monday afternoon after an equipment failure caused a train to have to be evacuated at MacArthur Station. It was at first believed the fire was onboard the train, but it was actually just smoke from an equipment failure in the area; the problem caused lengthy delays on multiple lines. [ABC 7]
- That late-night trouble with honking Waymos in a lot at 2nd and Harrison streets is still happening, despite the company saying they had rolled out a software fix. The cars don't seem to be able to navigate around each other in a tight lot without honking? [KRON4]
- A Fremont man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend while out on bail for an attempted murder case. 38-year-old Krishan Sharma rammed his car into a liquor store where he and his girlfriend had been fighting and fatally shot her, police say, on July 20. [Chronicle]
- Biden is giving his first of many goodbyes at the Democratic Convention. [New York Times]
- Amazon rolled out little roving robots on sidewalks in downtown SF on Monday in order to advertise its generative AI exhibit. [KTVU]
- Tonight there is a rare blue supermoon, and it shold be visible around much of the Bay. [KTVU]