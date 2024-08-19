A man ended up trapped in a sewer pipe and calling for help Sunday, and San Francisco fire crews were successfully able to extricate him.

The incident happened at Ocean Beach Sunday, and the man had apparently crawled into one of the combined sewer-rainwater outlet pipes at the beach. As KTVU reports, the man became injured after entering the pipe and then could not get out.

A person had reported hearing a man calling out for help from beneath a manhole cover at Vicente Street and the Great Highway, around 3:40 am, which prompted the rescue effort.

Fire rescue crews used ropes and a rescue basket to lift the man out through the manhole, from about 20 feet below the roadway.

The SFFD documented the effort on video posted to X, and the man was brought to the surface as of 5:15 am.

UPDATE

One victim has been rescued by SFFD and is being evaluated by Paramedics. pic.twitter.com/Bt9PBI5vfl — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 18, 2024



Per KTVU, he remains hospitalized with serious injuries.