- On Friday, Gavin Newsom signed a bill that includes a host of measures cracking down on retail theft. Critics are saying it does not go nearly far enough. [Chronicle]
- A GoFundMe for an Oakland bookstore that recently burned down has raised over $218,000 in donations. Brad Johnson, the owner of East Bay Booksellers, told KRON4 that the surge of support is "wildly encouraging" [KRON4]
- In an op-ed for the San Francisco Standard published earlier today, Mayor London Breed argued strongly for the clearance of homeless encampments. "San Francisco will always lead with compassion... But we cannot, and I will not, just let people remain in tents," she says. [SF Standard]
- William Shatner is making an appearance at San Jose's GalaxyCon this weekend. The convention, which calls itself "the home for comic books, pop culture, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, gaming, cosplay, and wrestling," has been hosting events nationwide since 2017. [Metro Silicon Valley]
- San Jose is trying to convert tiny homes into jail-diversion sites for the mentally ill, but neighbors are concerned, telling KTVU that there isn't enough time for discussion. [KTVU]
- Police in Santa Rosa say they arrested two men for allegedly possessing an assault rifle and equipment for 3D-printing handguns in a raid this Thursday. [The Press Democrat]
- UC Berkeley plans to start offering an advanced law degree with specific emphasis on artificial intelligence in the summer of next year. [Bloomberg Law]
