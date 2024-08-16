Rich with history, the SF Giants and Oakland A’s ‘Bay Bridge Series’ will play out its final iteration on Saturday and Sunday, as the A’s will play in Oakland for only another six weeks.

No matter how good or bad either team was, there was always something special about your San Francisco Giants playing the Oakland A’s, a contest that has come to be known as the Bay Bridge Series. It all harkens back to the Giants-A's 1989 World Series, whose Game 3 was notoriously interrupted by the Loma Prieta earthquake. The A’s and Giants never played before those days, until Interleague games started in 1997, and Major League Baseball curated these regional rivalries that had not before existed.

Since then, the A’s and Giants have played in the regular season 146 times, according to the Bay Area News Group. (The A’s lead the series 75-71.) But Saturday and Sunday will be the last time it’s ever a San Francisco-Oakland game, as this weekend will be the last time the Giants ever play in Oakland, as The Athletic reminds us.

Oh sure, the Giants and A’s will play again. But the A’s will be the Sacramento A’s next season (though in a massive insult to Sacramento, they will simply be known as “the A’s,” without Sacramento in their moniker). And then they’re supposedly moving to Las Vegas in 2028, but we’ll see if that proposed Las Vegas ballpark of theirs actually ends up getting built.

Both of this week’s games are away games for the Giants, at the Oakland Coliseum. Saturday’s game is at 4:07 pm, Sunday is an afternoon game at 1:07 pm. Tickets for both games are currently going for between $53-$170 on the official MLB site, third-party resellers may be offering a better (or worse) deal.

This is not a particularly epic final Bay Bridge Series. Both teams are ten or more games below .500, with little chance of even making the Wild Card race. Though there is perhaps one historically fitting thing about this last-ever SF Giants-Oakland A’s matchup: the Giants are coached by Bob Melvin, the only manager who has coached both that A’s and the Giants in the era since they first faced off in the 1989 World Series.

Image: OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 5: Joc Pederson #23 of the San Francisco Giants bats during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on August 5, 2023 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Giants 2-1. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)