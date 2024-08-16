- The Park Fire has reached 49% containment as of Friday morning. The section of the fire still smoldering is deep in Tehama County, it has burned 113,744 acres on the Lassen National Forest, and the final damage assessment says that the fire destroyed 641 structures. [Cal Fire]
- The mother of eight who was fatally shot in East Oakland last week was reportedly confronting dealers for selling marijuana vape pens to her son. [KTVU]
- BART's board of directors on Thursday approved two multi-million-dollar contracts, one to install more of those evasion-proof fare gates, and another to convert a now-vacant Kaiser Permanente building at 2000 Broadway in downtown Oakland into a new, 87,000-square-foot BART Police headquarters. [KPIX]
- San Jose State University has taken a hotel in downtown San Jose and converted it into a new dorm, now open for students moving in. [ABC 7]
- Some residents really hate a new public art installation in Petaluma involving two bathtubs on stilts, and they have threatened to vandalize it. [ABC 7]
- A rarely seen, deep-sea fish, an oarfish, measuring 12 feet long, was found by some kayakers and paddle boarders floating dead on the surface off the San Diego coast. [ABC 7]
- It's Leo Season, and both Madonna and Angela Bassett turn 66 today; Steve Carrell turns 62. [Bay Area News Group]
