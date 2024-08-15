- Just about a year after it opened, famed SF chef Dominique Crenn’s new Paris restaurant Golden Poppy has already shut down. Despite great hype, Golden Poppy only lasted a year, and is now under new ownership and merely named “Restaurant.” [SFGate]
- California is rolling out a mobile driver's license program that will let you upload and present your ID in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. The so-called “mobile ID” will get you through TSA at California airports, though state law still requires you to carry your physical ID card. [KGO]
- The endorsement of the SF firefighters’ union, which all of the mayoral candidates were clamoring for, has gone to Mark Farrell. San Francisco Local 798 gave Farrell their sole endorsement, after endorsing London Breed in the 2018 race, though they won’t be running a political action committee (PAC) like they have in previous races. [Mission Local]
- A woman was struck and killed by a car just before 3 pm Thursday at Bosworth and Diamond streets in Glen Park, but her name has not yet been released. [NBC Bay Area]
- Your Golden State Warriors have released their 2024-25 schedule, and they have 24 national TV games, plus Klay Thompson will return here in a Dallas Mavericks uniform on November 12. [NBC Sports Bay Area]
- 1980s rocker Greg Kihn, who had the hits "Jeopardy" and "The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em)" before becoming a DJ on San Jose’s KFOX, has died from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 75. [KPIX]
