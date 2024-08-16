A woman was killed after crashing into a tree along I-280 in Daly City on Friday morning.

The solo crash occurred around 8:06 am on southbound I-280 just south of the John Daly Boulevard Tunnel, according to California Highway Patrol, per KRON4. According to KCBS Radio, the car overturned and fire crews were blocking three left lanes of the freeway in the collision's aftermath.

The car reportedly crashed into a tree, and then flipped over.

Traffic was backed up into San Francisco for several hours Friday morning.

The female driver was trapped in the vehicle, and had to be extricated by first-responders. She was pronounced dead as of 8:20 am, per KRON4.

The San Mateo County coroner will provide updates. The woman has not yet been identified.

Photo: Tony Webster