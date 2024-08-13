- Yet again, Elon Musk's X proves that it can't really do livestreams, and a Monday evening interview with Donald Trump was very glitchy. Musk teed up some softball questions, Trump called Kamala Harris a "phony," and the chat started 40 minutes late. [New York Times]
- A 58-year-old San Jose man has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for fraudulently misusing investor funds. Joon Woo Kim pleaded guilty earlier this year to creating an investment fund that purported to invest only in public securities, but he took investor money and invested in his food wholesale business. [Mercury News]
- Three former Santa Clara County jail guards who were implicated in the 2015 beating death of mentally ill inmate Michael Tyree are appearing again in court today, and there is some new development in the case. [Mercury News]
- A 34-year-old San Francisco woman, Christina Porter, who was arrested last month by an SFPD officer for jaywalking in the inner Richmond is now threatening to sue with the help of a civil rights attorney. [KPIX]
- A San Francisco man was arrested Sunday for kidnapping, after he was seen arguing with a woman in a car in Pittsburg. [KPIX]
- The biggest new high school in the East Bay, Emerald High School in Dublin, with its $347 million campus, just opened for its first classes this morning. [KRON4]
- Grocery prices aren't likely to come down in the next year, but food inflation has calmed, and the average cost of some things, like seafood and milk, are down 1 percent since last year. [New York Times]
Photo: David Nieto