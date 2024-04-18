Be forewarned if you own a car and you street-park it: The SFMTA is going to be doing "intensive enforcement" of parking rules in various neighborhoods in May. This is all part of the updated Vision Zero plan that Mayor London Breed announced in March, and the city says it's not meant to be "punitive." [Chronicle]

This is all part of the updated Vision Zero plan that Mayor London Breed announced in March, and the city says it's not meant to be "punitive." [Chronicle] Local independent rapper Kwame Kayda, whose real name is Kwame Walker, is facing charges of robbery, false imprisonment, burglary, and illegal firearm activity stemming from a New Year's Day incident in Hayward. Walker allegedly robbed a man after learning that the man's female companion wasn't interested in having sex with him. [Bay Area News Group]

Walker allegedly robbed a man after learning that the man's female companion wasn't interested in having sex with him. [Bay Area News Group] The family killed in a fiery car crash in Manteca over the weekend have been identified as a Livermore couple and their two children. The victims were 40-year-old Liliana Guerrero Mendoza, 44-year-old Arriaga Bonifacio Negrete, 12-year-old Jorge Negrete Guerrero, and 4-month-old David Negrete Guerrero, and they were reportedly heading home from a quinceñeara in Modesto. [KTVU]

The victims were 40-year-old Liliana Guerrero Mendoza, 44-year-old Arriaga Bonifacio Negrete, 12-year-old Jorge Negrete Guerrero, and 4-month-old David Negrete Guerrero, and they were reportedly heading home from a quinceñeara in Modesto. [KTVU] A conflict over street closures and outdoor public events in Chinatown has been quelled for now, with the city's Board of Appeals allowing outdoor events with amplified music for the next two months. [SF Public Press]

Three San Jose residents, Duc Nguyen, 49, Kim Ho, 50 and Dayton Pham, 30, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, robbery and other charges for allegedly attacking a man they believed had stolen a number of purses. [Bay Area News Group]

The city council in Redwood City is close to voting to permanently ban cars on Broadway between Jefferson Avenue and Main Street — a pedestrian mall that was established in the early pandemic. [Bay Area News Group]

Taylor Swift's new single drops tonight at midnight East Coast time, the first off The Tortured Poets Department, which is a duet with Post Malone. [TaylorSwift/X]

Top image: A San Francisco Department of Parking and Traffic officer places a parking ticket on the windshield of a car on January 21, 2011 in San Francisco, California. In an effort to eliminate a projected $21.2 million budget deficit by June 30, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency ordered parking and traffic officers to write more parking tickets and plans to reduce employee overtime. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)