When he wasn’t claiming that he drew bigger crowds than Dr. Martin Luther King at his meandering Thursday press conference, Donald Trump also claimed that Kamala Harris’s mentor Willie Brown said “terrible things” about her, without elaborating about what these things were.

Did you see any of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s meandering hour-plus press conference at Mar-a-Lago Thursday? It contained such highlights as Trump claiming he had a larger crowd at his inauguration than Martin Luther King, Jr. had at his famed 1963 “I have a dream” speech in Washington, DC.

But Trump also invoked former S.F. Mayor Willie Brown Thursday, as it is known that Brown and now-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris dated in the mid-1990s. And according to the KRON4 video below, Trump claimed that Willie Brown “told me terrible things” about Kamala Harris.

It’s true Brown and Trump had some degree of a relationship in decades past. The two appeared in a joint 1997 cameo on the late 90s sitcom Suddenly Susan, back in the era when Trump did his Home Alone 2 cameo, and Brown his Princess Diaries cameo.

“Well, I know Willie Brown very well,” Trump said Thursday during his press conference. “In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together.”

“And it was an emergency landing,” he added. “This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie was, he was a little concerned, so I know him, but I know him pretty well. I mean I haven’t seen him in years.”

“I know him pretty well. I mean I haven’t seen him in years.” But regardless…

“He told me terrible things about her,” Trump said, referring to Harris. “Anyway, I guess he had a big part in what happened with Kamala, but he… I don’t know, maybe he’s changed his tune. But he was not a fan of hers very much at that point.”

Needless, to say, Trump failed to elaborate on what any of these “terrible things” Brown allegedly said were, but simply movd on to the next stream-of-consciousness topic.

We are not aware of any disparaging things Willie Brown has ever said publicly about Kamala Harris. Well, except maybe in his recent interview with Politico, where Brown joked that if Harris wins the presidency, “She’ll deport my ass,” and “She may send me back to Mineola [Texas].”

“Sending me back to Texas would be a deportment!,” Brown added.

Related: Never Forget: Donald Trump (and Ivanka) Donated to Kamala Harris's Attorney General Campaign [SFist]

Image: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 31: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on July 31, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Trump is returning to Pennsylvania for the first time since the assassination attempt. Polls show a close race with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)