- The now-laughingstock Taco and Beer Festival is responding to last weekend’s disastrous SF event by canceling their August 31 event that was scheduled in San Jose. “Due to the overwhelming amounts of feedback we received with our SF event, at this time we have decided to postpone our event to a later date this year,” event promoters sheepishly said on Instagram Wednesday. [KGO]
- Steph Curry’s personal Olympic high 36-point performance powered Team USA to a 17-point comeback against Serbia (and helped prevent what would have been a historic choke loss). Team USA was down 17 points to Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the second half, but Curry’s heroics pushed them to a 95-91 win, and they’ll now face Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, and the home-nation French team for the gold medal on Sunday. [Yahoo Sports]
- After Donald Trump’s wild yarn Thursday that he was once in a near-deadly helicopter accident with former SF mayor Willie Brown, Brown himself is responding that the tale is 100% bullshit. Trump was clearly confusing Willie Brown with former California Governor Jerry Brown, with whom Trump did once have a bumpy helicopter ride. Willie Brown responded, “You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it!” [NY Times]
- 16- and 17-year-olds will be allowed to vote in school board elections this November in Oakland and Berkeley. [Chronicle]
- Parts of the UC Berkeley campus were on lockdown Thursday over reports of a shooter, and while the lockdown is lifted, there are no suspects in custody. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland A’s have sold out their last-ever home game in Oakland September 26. The team has played in Oakland for the last 57 seasons. [KTVU]
Image: PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Stephen Curry #4 of Team USA reacts after his team's victory against Team Serbia during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team USA and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)