- A Commonwealth Club debate between the San Francisco mayoral candidates has been canceled after two candidates dropped out. Mayor London Breed said two of the hosting organizations had already committed their support to Mark Farrell, and Aaron Peskin dropped out as well. [KTVU]
- There is a memorial service today at St. Mary's Cathedral for SFPD Officer Luciano Ortega. The 29-year-old died suddenly while playing rugby on July 28. [KTVU]
- The California High-Speed Rail Authority has appointed a new CEO, Ian Choudri. Choudri is a senior vice president of the transportation infrastructure firm HNTB, and he takes over from Brian Kelly, who is retiring. [Streetsblog]
- Another Boeing jet, a 777 belonging to United Airlines, turned around an hour into its flight from SFO to Hawaii on Tuesday due to an undisclosed maintenance issue on the plane. [Chronicle]
- A new La Nina pattern is indeed forming in the Pacific — the fourth in five years — following this past winter's El Nino cycle, and it looks likely to be a weak one, and its impacts on Bay Area weather could minimal. [Chronicle]
- In addition to Outside Lands happening in SF this weekend, the city is also hosting the first ever national wing-foiling championship — sort of a cross between windsurfing and kite-surfing — on the Bay. [Chronicle]
- Kamala Harris is rallying in Arizona today, hoping to swing some voters back from their drift toward Donald Trump. [New York Times]