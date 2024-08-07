It was late Sunday night when a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy came upon a pickup truck with a towing trailer pulled over on a roadside in Petaluma with the driver slumped over the wheel.

The pickup and trailer were parked on the wrong side of the road, going against traffic, and the vehicles' hazard lights were on. "Concerned that the driver was hurt or unconscious, the deputy pulled over and walked to the truck," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office explains in a release.

The deputy proceeded to to try to wake the driver, and the driver then, as he awoke, appeared to be reaching for something in the center console. The deputy then ordered the driver and passenger out of the pickup, and as this happened, "a small bag of white crystalline substance" appeared to be left behind near the driver's feet.

This led to the discovery of a loaded .45 caliber pistol stowed near the driver's seat, along with a loaded magazine and extra ammunition, and a large fixed-blade knife.

The vehicle and trailer also allegedly turned out to contain 500 suspected fentanyl pills, and multiple baggies of suspected fentanyl powder, along with a significant quantity of crystal meth.

In total, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says it seized 244.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and 92.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver has been identified as 61-year-old Kayne Enyeart of Alaska, who appears to have a previous felony conviction. Enyeart appears to be a resident of Wasilla, Alaska, and a police blotter suggests he was arrested in December 2017 on suspcion of DUI and resisting arrest.

Enyeart was arrested Sunday by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and booked on eight felonies: felon in possession of a gun, carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics for sale, transporting narcotics for sale, possession of illegal drugs and a loaded gun, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance.

His passenger was identified as 52-year-old Deanna Welsh, also of Alaska, and she was cited and released on charges of possessing and transporting narcotics for sale.

"We are proud of the work our deputies do on patrol and are excited to see our narcotics unit up and running this month," the sheriff's office says in a statement.

Photo via Sonoma Sheriff/Facebook