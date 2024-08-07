East Oakland resident Run Hua Kuang was struck in the head by a stray bullet last Thursday, and his wife and two children are distraught as he remains on life support in intensive care.

KTVU had the heartbreaking news on Monday that an East Oakland man was shot in the head by a stray bullet last Thursday afternoon inside an unnamed public housing complex in East Oakland. The shooting victim Run Hua Kuang is a husband, and father to a three-year-old and a seven-month-old daughter. He had apparently been home in bed napping when the stray bullet came through a wall.

🚨 Bullet flies through wall, penetrates headboard, strikes Oakland dad in head while sleeping



Now, Run Hua Kuang is on life support in the ICU after undergoing a 7-hour surgery.



He was the sole breadwinner for his family. He has a 7-year-old daughter, and 3-month-old… pic.twitter.com/g4JkScqwXr — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) August 5, 2024



Kuang is the sole provider for his family, and will clearly long be out of work in his job as a delivery driver. As such, his family has set up a GoFundMe to support Run Hua Kuang, who goes by “Hua,” which notes that “Hua’s absence is even more of a hardship and struggle since he is the only one who can speak limited English and take care of the responsibilities and communications for the household.”

KTVU also has a Wednesday morning update on Hua’s condition, noting that he endured a seven-hour surgery, and remains on life support in an intensive care unit. The station also has some additional detail on the shooting, with an indication that Oakland Police might have suspects.

Per KTVU, one resident told them he saw a teenage boy and an adult woman initially detained by police not long after the incident on Thursday. That resident also added, “There're a lot of youngsters up there. They carry guns.”

According to People magazine, the Oakland Housing Authority manages the property in question, and they say the investigation remains ongoing. KTVU adds that the Housing Authority noted that there have been no arrests.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Dispatch at 510-535-3100, or the confidential tip line at 510-535-3155.

Image via GoFundMe