- A new wildfire broke out in the Sierra foothills early Wednesday, dubbed the Crozier Fire. The fire, now at 67 acres and burning northeast of Placerville, has prompted an evacuation order for the Mosquito/Swansboro community in El Dorado County. [Cal Fire]
- The Park Fire is now 34% contained, and has reached 420,827 acres. A northeastern branch of the fire in Tehama County, burning in the direction of Mill Creek, has continued to burn actively, Cal Fire says, "ascending slopes with critically dry fuel." [Cal Fire]
- A group of people, some of them immigrant families, living in RVs that were parked near Stonestown were shuffled along by the city last week, only to move a few miles away. The RVs are now parked on Zoo Road, near the SF Zoo entrance. [Chronicle]
- A man says that both his wife and his mother have been brutalized in recent months while out walking by suspects parked on his Oakland hills street. [KPIX]
- A CHP K-9 officer succeeded in sniffing out 70 pounds of meth during a traffic stop last week on State Route 152, which connects Watsonville to the Central Valley. [KRON4]
- Italian-American restaurant chain Buca Di Beppo, which used to have a SoMa location but still has locations in Palo Alto and San Jose, is filing for bankruptcy. [ABC 7]
- The two new Chinese pandas at the San Diego Zoo, Xin Bao and Yun Chuan, are going on view to the public Thursday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Steph Curry has taken sides the Drake-Kendrick feud, and he says he's "a big Drake guy." [KRON4]
Photo via Cal Fire/X