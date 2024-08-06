- Famed actor and (not really famed) DJ Idris Elba has canceled his Sunday set at this weekend’s Outside Lands, merely citing “unforeseen circumstances.” Elba offered up Detroit DJ MK (Marc Kinchen) as a replacement, and the news comes after former co-headliner Tyler the Creator backed out of his slot in April. [Chronicle]
- The Oakland police union known as the Oakland Police Officers Association has called for Mayor Sheng Thao’s resignation, though their reasons are more about police staffing than the FBI raid of her home. Thao responded on Twitter that “It's really unfortunate the OPOA is obviously playing politics,” and that “Our homicide numbers are down by 16 points.” [Oaklandside]
- After progressive SF political figure and former DBI commissioner Jon Jacobo was arrested Monday on sexual assault charges, he appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. Jacobo was denied bail, and his partner, recalled school board member Gabriela Lopez, was present in the courtroom to support him. [Mission Local]
- SF-based grocery delivery startup Good Eggs is being acquired by delivery service GrubMarket for an undisclosed price in an all-stock deal. [SF Business Times]
- Kamala Harris will be in town for her first San Francisco fundraiser for president Sunday, just days after today’s selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate. [Examiner]
- Former MLB player Billy Bean (who is not the Oakland A’s Moneyball Billy Beane, but came out of the closet after his playing career) had died from acute myeloid leukemia. He was 60. [CBS Sports]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist