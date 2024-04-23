Post Malone, Kaytranada, and Tyler, the Creator are all returning to Outside Lands this August for the second time in three years, and The Killers are returning to headline a decade after their last headlining set at the fest.

The full lineup for Outside Lands dropped Tuesday morning, and most of the teaser guesses we discussed yesterday were correct, with a few exceptions. Down the lineup we do see rising-star singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, South African singer Tyla, and rock band STRFKR, as well as the return visit of Kaytranada. Killer Mike and Amyl and the Sniffers, who were also among the guesses, are indeed coming this year.

But the misdirections and misinterpretations included Red Hot Chili Peppers (not on this lineup), and The Weeknd, who will not be returning to headline five years after his last Outside Lands performance. Also, people really thought Le Sserafim was being teased, but no.

The trending crossover popularity of country music is evident here with a headline slot for Americana singer-songwriter and actor Sturgill Simpson — and various guessers were spot on about Charley Crockett joining the lineup as well, after his latest album $10 Cowboy gets released this week.

And, Post Malone's set is receiving special billing because it will be "A Special Country Set."

Grammy winning Best New Artist Victoria Monet is on the bill as well. British, all female and non-binary indie rock band The Last Dinner Party are performing. And the legendary Grace Jones, who last performed in the Bay Area at the Fox in Oakland in 2022, will be doing as a headline set.

The Postal Service, the two-decade-old side project of Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard and producer Jimmy Tamborello, continues its anniversary tour, returning to the Bay Area after performing at the Berkeley Greek last fall.

Tyler, the Creator, who just played at Coachella last weekend and headlined the postponed pandemic Outside Lands in 2021, will also be returning. And DJ-producers Chris Lake and Gryffin both get top billing as well.

Another Planet also informs us that this year's festival will be ditching the tent and the awful lines to get in at the popular SOMA tent, opting for an open-air dance party in Marx Meadow. "Gone is the tent and in its place is an expanded dance space where festival goers can get their groove on under the sun and stars, with performances from the very best in house and techno music," the organizers say.

And the LGBTQ-focused Dolores' stage and dance area will return as well.

"Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures,” says Allen Scott, Another Planet's head of concerts and festivals and a co-founder of Outside Lands, in a press statement.

See the full lineup below. The festival is happening August 9 to 11, and three-day tickets go on sale tomorrow, April 24, at 10 am.

Top image: Tyler, the Creator performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)