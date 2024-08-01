- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Police Chief Floyd Mitchell addressed residents at a town hall meeting Wednesday in the neighborhood near Skyline High School in the Oakland hills. Neighbors say that the uptick in crime in their neighborhood is of concern, and they want the Oakland police to revise their policy around police pursuits. [KTVU]
- Organizers of last weekend's San Franisco Marathon issued an apology to runners over a flub that caused the course to be incorrectly measured. The course was meant to be 13.1 miles, but despite being certified at that length, something happened and it was only 12.6 miles. [Chronicle]
- The University of California system announced Wednesday that its incoming first-year class is the "largest and most diverse class" in its history. The number of first-year students from underrepresented groups is 2,772, up 1.2% from last year. [ABC 7]
- An 18-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old male passenger was injured in a solo vehicle crash in Walnut Creek Thursday morning. [KTVU]
- There was also a fatal crash on I-80 westbound in Berkeley around 3:40 am Thursday involving a semi-truck, in which one person died. [Bay Area News Group]
- Elon Musk has accepted another challenge to "fight" someone in person, this time Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and obviously this is never going to happen just like the purported fight with Mark Zuckerberg never happened and doesn't this guy have five companies to run? [KRON4]
- NBC has confirmed that Maya Rudolph will return to SNL to play Kamala Harris through the 2024 election. [Deadline]
- A major prisoner swap is reportedly happening today between the US and Russia, and expected to be released in the swap are Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan — Whelan has been jailed in Russia on espionage charges since 2018, Gershkovich since early 2023. [Associated Press]
Photo via Oakland Mayor's Office/X