- The SFPD has released body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting on July 21 that left a suspected thief dead. The footage shows the suspect, who had allegedly taken an electric scooter at gunpoint, aiming and shooting a weapon at officers before he was shot. [KTVU]
- The electrical fire on Saturday in the BART system apparently caused fairly extensive damage, and BART had been planning to replace equipment that was involved in the fire. [NBC Bay Area]
- It seems San Francisco police are briefly detaining homeless people who refuse shelter when encampments are cleared, and citing them with "illegal lodging," a misdemeanor. [Chronicle]
- The local press appears to have been invited to observe an encampment clearing Tuesday at 18th and Folsom streets, because ABC 7 was there and interviewed the same guy as the Chronicle, who got detained. [ABC 7]
- Discount home goods chain Big Lots is closing a dozen stores in the Bay Area, and around 50 statewide, as it reports declining sales. [Chronicle]
- Trump made an appearance at a Q&A in Chicago today at a conference of the National Association Of Black Journalists, and he said some insulting things, questioned whether Kamala Harris is Black, and now the entire organization is up and arms about his appearance. [KTVU]
- And, KQED had a segment today about how Harris is casting a new spotlight on mixed-race identity in the US.
Photo: Anagha Varrier