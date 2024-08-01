The hardly upscale corner store Buddies Market at Chenery and Diamond streets in Glen Park just produced a Powerball jackpot of nearly $1 million for a lucky customer, so it may be your corner store of choice for Saturday’s $171 million drawing.

Glen Park’s Buddies Market is a fairly run-down looking corner store at Chenery and Diamond streets, with badly faded signage, a deteriorating paint job, and basically the same guy behind the counter during all operating hours. But it might be the most popular corner store in San Francisco this weekend.

KRON4 reports that someone won a nearly $1 million prize on a Powerball ticket sold at Buddies Market in Wednesday's drawing. The winner has not been publicly identified, but state lottery officials confirm that the winning ticket sold at Buddies will pay out a $987,439 prize.

So yes, this person lucked out, but they could have won far more. They matched all five winning numbers (23, 34, 37, 50, and 58), but they did not correctly pick the Powerball number, which was 7.

Still, the Bay Area is on a recent roll when it comes to the California Lottery. KRON4 reports that a woman won a $10 million 200X Scratchers prize on a ticket bought at A&A Gas and Food Mart in Dublin just last week. And in early June, somebody won a $621,419 Powerball prize with a ticket bought at 7-Eleven on North Milpitas Boulevard in Milpitas.

Since the Buddies Market winner did not win the full Powerball prize, that means this Saturday’s drawing will have an estimated jackpot of $171 million. You may want to ride that lucky momentum and grab your Powerball ticket at Buddies Market.

Image: Google Street View