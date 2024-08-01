A toy poodle named Papaya was killed by another dog while in a dog walker's care at a San Francisco dog park Tuesday morning.

ABC 7 has the story of the poodle's mauling by a "shepherd-like," larger dog at Alemany Boulevard Dog Park, near the San Francisco Golf Club.

The dog walker picked up Papaya at 11:13 am Tuesday, and about two hours later, owner Olga Terets tells ABC 7 that the dog walker called her from a veterinary emergency facility, saying that her dog was in critical condition.

The owner of the suspect dog reportedly left the dog park without providing any information to the dog walker, who did not get any photos of the animal or its owner. It appears there may be some question about how it occurred, but the dog walker says the larger dog attacked Papaya.

"She was such a smart funky little dog and it's such a horrible end but it's even worse if we don't know what happened," Terets tells ABC 7.

Terets adds, "If this was just an accident and they stopped [to provide their information] it still would have been tragic but at least I would have had a little bit more empathy and compassion and like things happen, they are dogs. But to have that happen and they run away and for me not to even know what happened..."

Papaya, via Instagram

Terets is also concerned that this larger dog could maul another dog, and cause a second tragedy, if the owner is never found.

Papaya was just shy of four years old.

Terets is asking the public to get in touch via Papaya's Instagram account if they have any information about the dog or owner in question.

An incident of dog aggression occurred in the Cow Hollow neighborhood in May, in which a dog got loose from its owners sitting outside a restaurant and attacked a small boy. The boy was minorly injured, but the owners fled the scene and similarly did not provide their information. ABC 7 was able to track down the owners, and they were cited for failing to report a dog bite, and failure to provide information after a dog-bite incident.

