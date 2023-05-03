Homeless in 2017, Lucia Forseth hit a $5 million jackpot Wednesday when she bought one lottery scratcher ticket at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg.

Expect long lines at the lottery ticket booth if you happen to shop at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg in the days to come. That’s because East Bay resident Lucia Forseth just won $5 million on a California Lottery scratcher she bought there Wednesday morning, and as NBC Bay Area reports, Forseth was homeless as recently as 2017.

"I only bought one ticket," Forseth said in a California Lottery lottery announcement. "I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!"

It’s amazing that she bought just the one ticket, and still hit the $5 million jackpot. More surprisingly, she was simply there to get an oil change.

"Six years ago, I was homeless," Forseth added in the release. "This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million. You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me."

According to KPIX, “Forseth says she plans on buying a house and investing the rest of her newfound fortune.”

Image: Emiliano Vittoriosi via Unsplash