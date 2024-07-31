The SF Department of Public Health’s latest effort to prevent drug overdoses is employing local drag queens Kochina Rude and Nicki Jizz to lead a month-long outreach campaign to distribute fentanyl testing strips and teach people how to administer Narcan.

It sounds like the premise of a Fox News hit piece against San Francisco, and, in fact, it probably will be one within the next 72 hours or so. KQED reports that the SF Department of Public Health and SF Entertainment Commission are using drag queens in their latest overdose prevention efforts, with a month of events where the queens will hit nightclubs to hand out fentanyl testing strips and educate the crowds on how to administer the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.



The effort will employ Kochina Rude, who’s been tossing boxes on Narcan into audiences for years, and Nicki Jizz of the monthly party Reparations at The Oasis.

“Overdose education is important for everyone to know and understand because someone having the knowledge can save a life while emergency services are on the way,” Nicki Jizz said in a statement. “Overdoses can be prevented with the right education and a dose of naloxone. Since I have learned about overdose prevention, I’ve been able to put it to use and save someone from overdosing. It’s also a way to bring our community together and show that every life is precious.”



The events at which Nicki Jizz and Kochina Rude will be handing out the fentanyl testing strips and Narcan, and giving lessons on how to administer Narcan, are below:

Thursday, August 1, “Queer Pop” at Beaux (10 pm)

Friday, August 9, “Reparations” at Oasis (10 pm)

Saturday, August 10, “Princess” at Oasis (10 pm)

Saturday, August 31, “US: Celebrating BIPOC Excellence in LGBTQIA Nightlife” at Beaux (9 pm)

San Francisco reported its largest overdose death total ever last year, with 806 fatal overdoses, mostly attributed to fentanyl. Overdose deaths are down by about 15% in 2024, and some experts say the increased availability of Narcan is a factor in that decline.

