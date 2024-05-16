- The annual naming contest is now underway for this year’s four baby falcon chicks born atop the Berkeley Campanile. It's actually more of a pre-contest for the naming contest, as fans are being asked to submit potential names. The names must be connected to a theme, and they really like submissions that are somehow related to UC Berkeley. [NBC Bay Area]
What a year! For the first time ever, four chicks need names, because "Moommmm, 2447-05485 stole my pigeon foot!" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. By popular vote, we are returning to themed names for this season (names for all four chicks should be related to each other). pic.twitter.com/2J63AuC8AK— CalFalconCam (@CalFalconCam) May 15, 2024
- Mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie has also backed out of Monday’s scheduled mayoral debate organized by the tech political action committee TogetherSF Action, alleging the whole thing is rigged in favor of Mark Farrell, and the Breed-Peskin debate at Manny’s got abruptly canceled. The Together SF Action debate is still on for Monday night, but will now only have Farrell and Supervisor Ahsha Safai. Meanwhile, Manny’s owner Manny Yekutiel curiously canceled the Breed-Peskin debate which was scheduled for the same night, with the unconvincing claim that it “made more sense to just stick to” a June 12 debate that Manny’s is co-sponsoring. Is it fair to speculate that Yekutiel got some pressure from his friends at Together SF Action? [Examiner]
- Sonoma State University president Mike Lee has been placed on administrative leave and accused of insubordination for negotiating with students protesting the Gaza invasion. Lee agreed to an academic boycott of Israel, which the higher-ups at the California State University system did not approve, and Lee has since apologized. [KTVU]
- Mayor Breed touted one year anniversary of the HEART program (Homeless Engagement Assistance Response Team), which has handled 14,000 911 calls that would have previously been handled by SFPD. [Chronicle]
- A 26-year-old Oakland woman has been arrested for and charged with assault for whacking another woman over the head with a bottle of Jack Daniels at a Potrero Hill corner store on Tuesday. [KPIX]
- Yet again, Scott Wiener’s psychedelics legislation has failed, as the Californai Senate Appropriations Committee has killed Wiener’s bill that would have legalized the use of psychedelics for therapy. [KRON4]