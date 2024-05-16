The folks behind the West Oakland Farmers’ Market are leveling up with a new 12,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar food hall, and it will boast a new Almanac Beer Co. taproom.

The West Oakland Farmers’ Market has been going strong every Sunday since summer 2022, but they’ve got some other pretty interesting irons in the fire too. They’re launching the upcoming new Prescott Night Market on Thursday, June 6 from 4-8 pm, and that will continue monthly through October. And now Oaklandside reports that those same organizers are opening a new 12,000-square-foot food hall in West Oakland, with the popular Almanac Beer Co. bringing in a new taproom to serve as the food hall’s anchor tenant.

The food hall will be called Prescott Market Hall, named for the Prescott neighborhood in Oakland at which it will be located. It will be at 18th and Peralta streets in West Oakland, right by Raimondi Park, where the minor-league Oakland Ballers will start playing come June.

Admittedly, the Almanac Beer Co. taproom is the only tenant that’s been announced thus far, and they’re reportedly planning on opening up in August. Other prospective tenants include a “coffee shop, butcher and burger spot” per Oaklandside, and they hope to fill all the available slots by the end of the year. According to Eater SF, “The spaces range from about 1,000 to 3,000 square feet and are being built out by Cookline to be ‘plug-and-play’ for business owners."

If you’re a food or beverage vendor, you can reach out to them if you’re interested.

“We are still waiting for some [tenants] to sign the lease, but we are getting very close to starting to announce more tenants,” Harvindar Singh, founder of Foragers Market which launched the West Oakland Farmers' Market, tells the Oaklandside. “We have strong interest from an East Bay coffee chain, we’re in talks with a couple of bakers, a couple of taquerias, a burger concept, and a butchery and pantry concept.”

“We want to have Prescott Market humming all day through the night, breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he adds.

Almanac Beer Co. is now based in Alameda, though you may recall their 24th Street taproom near Potrero Avenue that was open from 2016-2019. (That space became a Seven Stills taproom, which didn’t even last a year). Meanwhile, Almanac Beer Co. opened a 50,000-square-foot brewery and taproom in Alameda in 2017.

Oaklandside also notes, as SFist did previously, that chef Matt Horn is soon to open the takeout-focused Horn Barbecue Shop next door to his chicken sandwich concept Kowbird, following the November 2023 fire that destroyed the old Horn Barbecue. That restaurant has since relocated into the space of Horn’s burger spot Matty’s Old Fashioned.

Related: Go Eat This: Duck Sausage Sandwich At Almanac Taproom [SFist]

Image via West Oakland Farmers Market