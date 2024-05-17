As we noted on Monday, David DePape, the man accused of brutally attacking Paul Pelosi in October 2022, is scheduled to be sentenced today in federal court. DePape faces up to 40 years for his federal conviction, and jury selection in the state case against him, which includes a charge of attempted murder, will begin next week, on May 22. [NBC Bay Area]

There was a multi-vehicle crash last night on eastbound I-580 in Oakland that left one person dead. The crash happened around 12:20 am, multiple vehicles near the Grand Avenue offramp. [NBC Bay Area]

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito could face a further ethics probe and pressure to recuse himself from cases involving former President Donald Trump after a report about a "Stop the Steal" symbol that appeared on his front lawn. An upside-down flag appeared on the flagpole outside Alito's home in Alexandria, Virginia in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration in January 2021, and was noted by multiple neighbors. [New York Times]

Protesters at UC Berkeley who took over a vacant building on Wednesday, following the dissolution of the encampment on Sproul Plaza, were arrested on Thursday. [KTVU]

There have been multiple daytime burglaries on Reinhardt Drive in Oakland's Redwood Heights neighborhood, which have rattled residents in the area. [KTVU]

One day after he was placed on administrative leave for having negotiated with student protesters, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee announced his retirement. [KRON4]

Top image: Government watchdog Accountable.US launches a campaign to call for recusals from Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas for alleged conflicts of interest on the first day of The Supreme Court's 2023-2024 term on Capitol Hill on October 02, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Accountable.US)