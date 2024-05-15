There are free, public street fairs and festivals in San Francisco pretty much every single weekend from now until well into October, and we’ve catalogued every single weekend’s mostly free-of-charge festivities for the next five months.

Your social calendar is booked solid every weekend for the next five months, you just might not realize it yet. It is now mid-May, and San Francisco is throwing a free public street fair or festival every weekend through mid-October. SFist has carefully sifted through the calendar, and there is a free and awesome outdoor festival somewhere in San Francisco most every weekend for the next 20 weekends in a row, in addition to big paid festivals and concerts like Outside Lands.

MAY 2024 SF STREET FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Sing-Along Selena in Dolores Park (Friday, May 17)

It’s this summer’s free movie night kick-off of the SF Parks Alliance’s outdoor movie night series, with a sing-along version of the 1997 Jennifer Lopez Selena biopic. The movies continue at various SF parks on several more Friday nights throughout the summer, with highlights including Bullitt at The Presidio (June 14), Labyrinth at Glen Park (July 12) and Barbie at the Ferry Building (Friday, August 2).

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Bay to Breakers Afterparty in the Panhandle (Sunday, May 19)

Yes, there is an official afterparty at the Great Highway, and registered runners usually get a complimentary beer (but the beer usually runs out well before noon). There is also an unofficial gathering at the Panhandle, with the park being packed with wacky costumed revelers, and more than adequate porta-potties, unlike in years past.

Image: Cheryl Guerrero, Hoodline

Carnaval (Saturday May 25 & Sunday May 26)

The annual, multicultural Mission District celebration Carnaval returns again Memorial Day Weekend. There's a two-day music festival on Harrison Street with Saturday’s big headliners Noel Torres and Pirulo Y La Tribu. The Grand Parade is Sunday, with dozens of local music and dance troupes from around the world, parading from 24th & Bryant Street west to Mission Street then north to 15th Street, which generally goes from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the 28th, and then more live music and dancing back at Harrison Street for the rest of the day.

JUNE 2024 SF STREET FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Image: Union Street Festival

Union Street Festival (Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2)

They’re rolling out the putt-putt turf on Union Street both Saturday and Sunday on the first weekend in June, as the Union Street Festival promises live music, food, and vendors on Union Street from Octavia to Fillmore.

Photo via DTFT/Instagram

Downtown First Thursday (Thursday, June 6)

It will be the second-ever iteration of the brand new Downtown First Thursday , a mini street fair on Second Street between Market and Howard streets, plus along the adjacent alleyways on Jessie, Minna, and Natoma streets. The 5-10 pm event also features performances curated by The Midway, Another Planet Entertainment, Noise Pop, KALW, OASIS Nightclub and Cabaret, Grace Towers, A Little x, and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival.

Juneteenth (Saturday June 15)

Fillmore Street gets shut down for Juneteenth every year, and the party extends through through the neighborhood between Geary Boulevard and Fulton Street. The Juneteenth event features carnival rides, live music, a car show, a hair and fashion show, and retail and food vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Beach Festival (June 15-16)

It’s the 70th anniversary North Beach Festival on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, at Columbus and Grant avenues. It will feature beer gardens, wine gardens, Italian art, spoken word, plenty of food, and the annual Blessing of the Animals. It runs both days from 11 am to 7 pm.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Three-Legged Dog Picnic (Sunday, June 23)

This year’s annual Tri-Pawed Picnic is going for the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of three-legged dogs ever in one place, and as such, will be moving to the larger park of Little Marina Green, with the three-legged pups holding court from 11 am to 2 pm.

Photo by y y on Unsplash

Pride Weekend (June 28-30)

SF Pride returns in full for 2024, with the annual Trans March on Friday, Dyke March on Saturday with the huge gathering in Dolores Park, and a Pride Parade up Market Street Sunday, and Billy Porter headlining the Main Stage Sunday afternoon.

JULY 2024 SF STREET FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Image: Fillmore Jazz Festival

Fillmore Jazz Festival (July 6-7)

After the fireworks settle (sort of) on your four-day July 4 weekend, the Fillmore Jazz Festival celebrates the largely gone but not forgotten jazz heritage of the “Harlem of the West.” This multi-block event extends along Fillmore Street, from Jackson to Eddy streets, with seven venues and a bunch of vendor booths on Saturday July 6 and Sunday, 7, 2024. This year's fest will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Image: Leyden_Jar via SF Free Folk Festival

SF Free Folk Festival (July 13)

This free gathering of folk musicians and fans is the 48th annual edition on Saturday, July 13, honoring SF's long tradition of folk music fandom. This fest is at the Golden Gate Park Music Concourse Bandshell. Look for further details and a schedule here, as they become available.

Sunday Streets Excelsior (July 21)

While the 2024 Sunday Streets season runs throughout the summer and fall, Sunday Streets Excelsior is on Sunday, July 21, bringing music, dance, and frivolity to Mission Street between Theresa and Avalon Streets to Geneva Avenue, from 11 am-4 pm.

Image: Up Your Alley 2017 by Dragomedia

Up Your Alley Fair (Sunday, July 28)

The Dore Alley Fair, otherwise known as Up Your Alley, returns in all its dirty, very gay sluttiness in SoMa — and this fair is well known to be more gay and male than, say, the more inclusive Folsom Street Fair, though all are welcome. The fair occupies a smaller footprint along Dore Alley and Folsom Street, usually just including stages between 9th and 11th streets.

AUGUST 2024 SF STREET FAIRS AND FESTIVALS



Photo via Instagram

50th Annual Nihonmachi Street Fair (Saturday and Sunday, August 3-4)

The Nihonmachi Street Fair returns for a big milestone in Japantown this year, showcasing AAPI nonprofit organizations, Asian artisans, Asian food vendors, and more. Highlights include live music, Doggie World, Children’s World, and the annual Sounds of Thunder Car Show, which this year will span both days. (11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. both days)

22nd Annual Jerry Day (August 3)

In honor of Jerry Garcia’s 82nd heavenly birthday, there will once again be a Jerry Day celebration at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park. Like last year, this will likely be followed by a “Jerry Nite” pub crawl through the Excelsior, with bands performing at each venue. (McLaren Park, 11 am)



Photo: Alive Coverage

Outside Lands (Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11)

Three-day tickets are still on sale for this year’s star-studded Outside Lands, with single-day tickets likely going on sale soon. Headliners include Grace Jones, The Postal Service, Kaytranada, The Killers, and Tyler, the Creator. Grammy Award winner for Best New Artist Victoria Monet will be there, so will Chappell Roan, and so will Post Malone doing a special country music set. Also, the SoMa dance tent is becoming the SoMa dance area this year and is all outdoors, because everybody always wants to dance.



‘King of the Streets’ Lowrider Fest (Saturday, August 17)

The Lowrider Council’s annual convention of souped-up lowriders and car-hopping contest is happening this year at the Palace of Fine Arts — but it is usually followed by a cruise of the Mission District by a parade of lowriders around 5 pm. (3601 Lyon Street, starting at 9 am)

Photo: Getty Images

System of a Down and Deftones in Golden Gate Park (August 17)

This year’s first-of-its-kind, weekend-after-Outside Lands concert on the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park is an alt-metal fest featuring System of a Down and the Sacramento-born Deftones, along with The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys, and VOWWS. The show sold out in 90 minutes when tickets went on sale in April, but you’ll likely be able to score some on the secondary market.

Stern Grove Festival Big Picnic Weekend (August 24-25)

For the first time, the Stern Grove Festival is doing two days of Big Picnic fundraisers, with two different headliners. On Saturday, August 24, it will be Poolside — who hail originally from SF. And on August 25, it’s the legendary Chaka Khan. Assuming you’re not spending thousands to reserve a picnic table, you’ll need to set a reminder to snag free tickets at 2 pm on July 25.



Civic Center Carnival?

Last year, the city put on a four-day carnival, with rides and funnel cakes and such, in Civic Center the last weekend of August. This hasn’t yet been announced for 2024, but keep an eye out.

SEPTEMBER 2024 SF STREET FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Photo courtesy of SF Shakespeare Festival

SF Shakespeare Festival Does The Tempest (August 31 through September 8)

Back at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park this Labor Day weekend, and the weekend after, will be the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival doing a new production of The Tempest. Admission, as always is free.

Flower Piano (September 13 to September 22)

The beloved annual tradition of Flower Piano, in which a dozen pianos are scattered through the SF Botanical Garden for anyone to play — and with a bunch of scheduled performances as well — is returning for a full 10-day stint this September, after being truncated to just one long weekend last year. (10 am to 6 pm daily)

Photo: Alive Coverage

Portola Festival (September 28-29)

The lineup just dropped for this electronic music extravaganza on Pier 80, and tickets go on sale Thursday, May 16 for everyone who’s bought tickets before (it’s a presale), and May 17 for everyone else. This year’s headliners include Disclosure, Rufus Du Sol, M.I.A., Fisher, Justice, Jamie XX, and Jessie Ware.

Photo: SFist

Folsom Street Fair (Sunday, September 29)

The big daddy of all kink and fetish fairs, Folsom Street Fair, will be celebrating 41 years of bondage and piss play this year. The Fair typically occupies all of Folsom between 8th and 12th streets, and runs from 11 am to 6 pm, but details for this year have not yet been released.

OCTOBER 2024 SF STREET FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (October 4-6)

Everyone’s favorite bluegrass-and-then-some free music festival in Golden Gate Park will return without the rude noise pollution of the Fleet Week Air Show, which is happening the following weekend this year. The lineup for Hardly Strictly will start getting teased in August.

Photo: Gooch

Castro Street Fair (Sunday, October 6)

This will be the 50th anniversary of the Castro Street Fair, which Harvey Milk first launched in 1974 to highlight gay-owned businesses in the neighborhood. The festival footprint grew a bit last fall to occupy part of 18th Street again, and the fair always includes a vendor marketplace down Castro Street, food vendors, and performance stages. (11 am to 6 pm)

Fleet Week Air Show (October 11-13)

Expect some loud zooming military jets starting around October 9 or 10 as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels return for their performative flights over SF, and the weekend of air shows — which include the only appearance at an air show in the U.S. by a commercial jet, a Boeing 777 operated by United that will swoop over the Bay.

Photo via Bearrison Street Fair

Bearrison Street Fair (October 19)

This newish street fair for gay bears and their admirers, which began in 2021, is back for its fourth big, hairy outing this year. Co-sponsored by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Bears of San Francisco, the event spans about three blocks around 11th Street and Harrison, extending over to The Eagle Tavern on one side and Lone Star Saloon on the other. (noon to 6 pm)



