It looks like Another Planet Entertainment knew what they were doing with the alt-metal programming for the weekend after Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park.

Three days ago we learned the lineup for the concert happening Saturday, August 17 at the Polo Field in the park, the weekend after the three-day fest Outside Lands. Headliners System of a Down and Deftones will be joined by The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys, and VOWWS for a 3-to-10 pm concert that will utilize the stage setup, concession structures, porta-potties, and VIP lounge already in place from the previous weekend.

There were a couple of days of pre-sales going on for tickets, and Friday morning was the general public sale kickoff. And within 90 minutes, Another Planet announced on Xitter that the show was sold out.

"We can’t wait to see all 50k of you on Saturday, August 17 at the Polo Field!" the organizers write.

As we noted previously, this is the only concert that SoCal-born System of a Down will be doing this year outside of the sold-out Sick New World Festival, which is happening in two weeks in Las Vegas, and apparently they and these other bands have a lot of Bay Area fans.



KPIX notes that System of a Down "has become one of the most popular alternative-metal bands on the planet, despite not releasing a new album in almost 20 years and only making sporadic live appearances for festivals and headlining tours." (Louder magazine recently published a piece on the new studio album the band has supposedly been working on for more than a decade and which may never see the light of day.)

And, KPIX writes, Deftones are "arguably the biggest band to ever emerge" from Sacramento, so they bring a significant fan draw of their own. They released their ninth studio album in 2020.

This is the second local festival to spin off a second weekend this year and get to repurpose their already installed and built-out festival setups. On June 1 and 2, Napa will see the first ever Festival La Onda, a two-day fest devoted entirely to Latin music which follows one week after BottleRock, from the BottleRock organization.

Next year in Golden Gate Park, we can probably expect more than just a one-day concert deal following Outside Lands. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors gave approval to Another Planet to do an extra two or three days of programming on that second weekend, and this year it seems they decided to start with just a single day to test the waters.

Will that mean a whole, multi-day heavy metal fest? We shall see.

Top image: Audience follows the performance of System of a Down during 'Rock Im Park' music festival at Zeppelinfeld on June 3, 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany. (Photo by Joerg Koch/Redferns)