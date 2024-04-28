- San Francisco’s rare coin store, Witter Coin Shop, launched a scavenger hunt Friday, featuring 11 classic coins hidden in different locations around the city. These coins, all minted in San Francisco, vary in value from several hundred dollars to over $2,500 each, and you can find clues to their locations on Witter’s Instagram page. [ABC7]
- The teenage child of Slack co-founder and former CEO Stewart Butterfield was found in San Francisco after being reported missing from Marin this week. The San Francisco Police Department and Marin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 16-year-old was safe, but no other details were released. [Chronicle]
- San Jose police are investigating the death of a woman who was found shot during a welfare check on Friday night. The fatal shooting marks the 12th homicide in San Jose this year. [Chronicle]
- Police and the Central County SWAT team responded to a residence after a husband allegedly threatened to kill his wife at their San Ramon home on Friday. Officers evacuated the wife before taking the husband into custody, and retrieved 11 firearms. [KRON4]
- San Francisco’s District 8 Supervisor, Rafael Mandelman, launched SF’s Climate Equity Hub to help bring energy efficiency and clean energy upgrades to homes in low-income communities. [Rafael Mandelman on X / SF Environment]
- Check out this video of a coyote trotting through San Francisco's Telegraph Hill neighborhood in broad daylight this weekend. [KTVU]
Feature image via Unsplash/Daniel Abadia.