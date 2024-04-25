- The 2024 NFL Draft is now underway, and the 49ers have a first-round pick for the first time in three years. (Though it’s not until No. 31, and probably won't happen until about 8 pm.) Yet the Niners may trade up for a higher pick, and the rumor mill is churning that they could potentially deal either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. [CBS Sports]
- Architecture students from UC Berkeley and Stanford have put together conceptual proposals for the future reuse of the former Westfield mall, and one of them features a go-kart track and a trampoline park. The renderings were part of a competition among teams of architecture students, and all of their submissions are impressive, but of course the Stanford kids won. [Chronicle]
- SFMTA has removed some unauthorized “Yield to Peds & Bikes” signs that guerrilla street activists placed in the Wiggle on two blocks of Steiner Street near Duboce Avenue. The signs looked pretty official, so they managed to stay up for two whole days, and were placed there by the “Safe Street Rebel" group that loves to put orange cones on self-driving cars. [Mission Local]
- Two alleged Oakland sex workers were charged with murder for taking part in a late March fatal beating and stabbing. Though oddly, the judge released them on their own recognizance and “ordered them to stay away from areas of prostitution.” [KTVU]
- George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson just bought a condo in Chicago that they plan to combine with another condo they already bought downstairs, and the whole thing will set them back an estimated $33.5 million. [Bay Area News Group]
- The new China Basin Park across from the Giants ballpark had its official ribbon-cutting today, as seen below, with Mayor London Breed and Giants CEO Larry Baer. [@LondonBreed via Twitter]
Today we celebrated the opening of China Basin Park – right on beautiful McCovey Cove across the water from the home of our @SFGiants. This park is part of Mission Rock, where we’re opening hundreds of new homes, new restaurants and small businesses, and new office buildings,… pic.twitter.com/InTeyDjFPF— London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 25, 2024
Image: SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 28: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a diving catch during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)