- A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday evening in Redwood City when they tripped in front of a SamTrans bus that then ran over them. The person's legs were reportedly run over by the bus. [KRON4]
- A 22-year-old Oregon man, Jesus Ivan Dorantes Guzman, has been charged in connection with the April 7 single-vehicle crash in Concord that killed a nine-year-old girl, and the girl has been identified as Danna Hernandez Tapia of Tualatin, Oregon. Three of the people in the vehicle at the time were minors, and it remains unclear if or how the suspect is related to them. [East Bay Times]
- An angry South San Francisco man allegedly became violent Wednesday toward a group of protesters with Palestinian flags, rallying for a ceasefire in Gaza. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle has another of their SF permitting nightmare stories, about a Eureka Valley couple who wanted to enclose a second-floor balcony, but five years later they're still dealing with bureaucracy. [Chronicle]
- China Basin Park, the city's newest park which has just been completed across McCovey Cove from Oracle Park, is now open to the public and John King has a positive review of the design. [Chronicle]
- Thankfully, a New York Times/Siena poll shows President Biden ticking up in approval since a month or two ago, though he still trails Trump by one percentage point. [New York Times]
- The San Joaquin Aparagus Festival kicked off Friday and goes all weekend at the county fairgrounds in Stockton, serving up all things asparagus, including asparagus ice cream. [KPIX]