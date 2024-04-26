- A 34-year-old Oakland man is hospitalized and in a coma after being tased by regional park police while he was in the water at Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline earlier this month. Deontae Faison was fleeing from police because he had a warrant for his arrest, but family members are questioning why he would be tased and left to struggle in the water for a half hour. [KTVU]
- Pacifica police are seeking an arson suspect who is also an archery enthusiast. They released a photo of the person, seen below, who was wearing a long cloak or robe and carrying a Mongolian-style horse bow, and who had visited the SF Archers archery range on April 10 on Rifle Range Road. [KPIX]
PACIFICA POLICE SEEK PERSON OF INTEREST IN ARCHERY RANGE ARSON INVESTIGATION— John Maybury (@PacificaRiptide) April 25, 2024
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Refer to case 24-0888. pic.twitter.com/ioEd725tvP
- SF Supervisor Dean Preston is pushing back on Mayor London Breed's proposed ordinance that would set a midnight closing time for Tenderloin corner stores, saying it would hurt small businesses. [KTVU]
- The Marin County Sheriff's Office posted a notice on social media about "misinformation" that has been spread about the disappearance of Mint Butterfield, "regarding potential associates or persons who may know of Mint’s whereabouts," and the 16-year-old remains missing, possibly in San Francisco. [SFGate]
- A 68-year-old man in Tuolumne County was run over and killed by his own pickup truck after he leaned out of the driver's side door to close the charging port. [Bay Area News Group]
- A Sonoma County man was sentenced this week to 13 years in prison for molesting two children. [KPIX]