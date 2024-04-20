Despite the cancellation of Hippie Hill’s official 4/20 celebration, there are still plenty of alternative festivities around the Bay Area to keep the spirit of 4/20 alive. (Not that we expect the cancellation to deter thousands of pot-smoking revelers.) Whether you're trying to see some cool visuals, eat some dank munchies, or just vibe and dance, we've got you covered. Here's a roundup of some fun things to do for the holiday.

1. 4/20 Fest, Mirus Gallery, 540 Howard St, SF, 11 a.m. to late

Cannabis brand Compound Genetics is taking over the art gallery with a "Get to the Bag" mylar art exhibition. Over 500 mylars will be on display, and attendees can sample the latest flowers from the tester rooms. Later, join the afterparty, featuring music on the roof. Free with RSVP.

2. Baked! 420 Celebration, Kapwa Gardens, 967 Mission St., SF., Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Check out this gathering for cannabis enthusiasts, featuring Filipino food, an herbal elixirs bar, reiki and sound healing sessions, yoga, alternative medicine and wellness workshops, live music, DJ sets, and more. 21+ and free.

3. Diva or Die: San Francisco Daze, The Lost Church, 988 Columbus Ave., SF, 7:30 p.m.

At this San Francisco and 4/20-themed burlesque show, Bay Area local burlesque artist Alotta Boutte will host a saucy variety show, featuring performances from various artists. Tickets $30+.

4. Bass & Blunts 420 Celebration, The Midway, 900 Marin St, SF, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

A party featuring live painting, vendors, electronic music, live DJ sets, instrumental integration, dance performances, visuals, and more. Tickets $30.

5. Princess 420: A Lit Drag Spectacular, Oasis, 298 11th St., SF, 11:30 p.m.

Local drag queen favorites Kochina Rude and Lisa Frankenstein are hosting a 420 drag tribute and dance party, with go-go dancers and performances from various drag artists. Tickets $15.

6. Dark Side of the Rainbow, Melo Melo Kava Bar, 3264 Grand Ave, Oakland, 8:30 p.m

EDM meets Dark Side of the Moon at this East Bay club for 4/20. The iconic Pink Floyd album will be remixed in original track listing order and synced to the screening of a trippy movie version of The Wizard of Oz, called The Dark Side of the Rainbow. Free.

7. Week of Dankness, Cellarmaker Brewery, 940 Parker St, Berkeley, 12 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.

Enjoy live music, limited edition weed-themed beer, and "Meatball Madness" at this East Bay brewery. Brazilian-Funk-Fusion artist Boca Do Rio will be performing from 1-4 p.m., and from noon to 4 p.m., there’s a blind meatball tasting competition titled featuring meatballs from Cellarmaker Brewing, Berkeley’s Pizzeria Da Laura, Seattle’s The Masonry Pizza, and San Francisco’s Long Bridge Pizza. The winner will be crowned at 4:20.

And, if none of that’s your speed, you can join the Taylor Swift-themed pub crawl happening Saturday night in the Marina.

Feature image via Unsplash/Artur Kornakov.