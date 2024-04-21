- The Presidio Heights couple who started a petition complaining about the clamor of a nearby pickleball court but were later discovered to have a pickleball court in their own home last year have reportedly sold their house. The couple, Karl and Holly Peterson, had originally listed the home for $36 million before dropping it to $29 million — although one potential buyer apparently backed out due to the noise. [KRON4]
- The Stud, one of San Francisco's oldest LGBTQ bars, reopened its new doors at 1123 Folsom Street, formerly a sports bar, after being closed for four years. Despite closing early in the pandemic, the bar had been fundraising since announcing plans to shut down in 2020, and had an opening night party Saturday. [KPIX]
- BART held an official retirement party for its legacy fleet of trains Saturday at Oakland’s MacArthur station. The fleet, which had been serving the Bay Area since 1972, rode its last ride at a farewell event with thousands of attendees, including original riders, BART officials, and transit enthusiasts, gathered to commemorate the trains' service. [KTVU]
- SF Giants catcher Patrick Bailey had a standout performance on his bobblehead day at Oracle Park. Bailey hit his first career Splash homer, and narrowly missed completing a cycle when a hit bounced off the warning track and into the stands, resulting in a ground-rule double in the seventh inning. [Chronicle]
- A UC Berkeley undergraduate student won a seat on the Berkeley City Council for the first time. 22-year-old Cecilia Lunaparra, a senior majoring in urban studies, was elected to represent the UC Berkeley campus district, after the former youngest councilmember, Rigel Robinson, resigned in January. [Berkeleyside]
- Oakland police say that former rookie police officer Jordan Wingate, injured in a serious crash while on duty nearly six years ago, passed away from his injuries on Saturday. In August 2018, Wingate collided with another car and a semi-truck while responding to a call, leaving him in critical condition and eventually forcing the 29-year-old into medical retirement. [KGO]
- A Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur was sentenced to 1.5 years in federal prison for misrepresenting his startup, “HeadSpin,” to investors to raise a total of $100 million from 2017 to 2020. Manish Lachwani, 47, of Los Altos, pleaded guilty to several counts of [Mercury News]
Feature image via Unsplash/Jack Blair.