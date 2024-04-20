- An ultrarunner set a new speed record on California’s Lost Coast trail, the famous remote Northern California hiking trail. Most hikers allocate three days and two nights for this journey, but Oregon-based runner Emily Keddie ran it in 5½ hours. [Chronicle]
- The official Hippie Hill 4/20 celebration may have been canceled for Saturday, but LSD enthusiasts still celebrated 4/19 in SF, also known as Bicycle Day. The unofficial holiday marks the anniversary of the first time that the drug's creator, Albert Hofmann, took the psychedelic drug and biked around. [KTVU]
- Organizers canceled the Sacramento R&B music festival Sol Blume less than two weeks before the event was set to take place (well, they postponed it to 2025, after already postponing it last year). SZA, Snoh Aalegra, Kaytraminé, and Ari Lennox were set to perform were supposed to perform, but it’s unclear who will be back next year. [SFGATE]
- Morning and late-night Caltrain service between San Francisco and Mountain View will be halted on Saturday and Sunday as the agency conducts tests with new electrified trains, which are set to replace current diesel trains. Buses will replace the first four northbound trains (221, 225, 229, and 233) and the first three southbound trains (224, 228, and 232) between San Francisco and Mountain View, according to Caltrain. [KNTV]
- The House approved four bills aimed at providing aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as a measure to compel ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to sell the app. These bills will now move to the Senate for a vote, expected soon. [KNTV]
- A woman is suing her former San Jose high school district and a teacher that she alleges raped her, got her pregnant, and pressured her to get an abortion in 2002. [Chronicle]
Feature image via Unsplash/Matthias Mullie.