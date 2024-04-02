Those who know they will be going to Outside Lands this summer regardless of what the lineup is get their chance at an early-bird discount Wednesday morning.

The annual tradition of the Eager Beaver presale is happening Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am PT, and as longtime Outside Lands attendees know, this early block of discounted tickets tends to disappear fast. This year's festival dates are August 9 to 11, in Golden Gate Park.

The presale prices are $425 (up from $409 in 2023) for general admission three-day passes, and $665 for GA+ — the new tier they created last year with access to better bathrooms and expedited entry. VIP three-day passes are $965; and the ultra-VIP area, the Golden Gate Club, which comes with chauffeuring between stages via golf cart and all-inclusive meals and drinks in an upper-level lounge decorated by Ken Fulk, has an ultra-VIP presale price of $4,895.

Once these tickets go, likely within an hour or less on Wednesday, organizers will then start rolling out lineup details, including this year's headliners. The Eager Beaver sale is happening over a month later than it did last year, but the rollout last year might have been fast-tracked because of nervousness about post-pandemic ticket sales. By this time last year, we already knew who the festival headliners were.

With some 225,000 tickets sold to the festival last year, organizers may not be too worried this time around. And this will be the first year that Another Planet Entertainment gets to reuse the setup and stage buildout on the Polo Field for a second weekend of shows, still to be announced. That will not be a second weekend of Outside Lands, but will reportedly feature an entirely different lineup of headliners from August 16 to 18 — and we still don't know if this set of concerts is going to get a name.

The SF Board of Supervisors approved this second weekend of shows last September, and the deal is for three consecutive years of this, through 2026.

This year also saw a similar expansion of BottleRock in Napa, where organizers are doing a second weekend of entirely Latin-focused music dubbed Festival La Onda, from June 1 to 2.

Following the Eager Beaver sale will be a lineup announcement, likely next week, and three-day ticket prices will go up by about 20% or 25%, as they have in years past. A week or two after that, organizers will publish the day-by-day lineups, and single-day tickets will go sale.

