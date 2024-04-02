Former Law & Order actor Angie Harmon is fuming publicly that an Instacart driver allegedly shot and killed her dog Saturday, and Instacart has sidelined that driver while police investigate.

Actor Angie Harmon’s career arguably peaked in the late 1990s when she played assistant DA Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order up until 2001. She then appeared in the 2003 Frankie Muniz kid comedy Agent Cody Banks, and for six years was on the TNT crime drama Rizzoli & Isles. These days she’s on the Lifetime movie circuit.

But Angie Harmon finds herself again in headlines, as the Chronicle reports that Harmon claims an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog this past Saturday.



“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver,” Harmon posted to Instagram Monday. “He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense’. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Parenthetically, that post received supportive replies from famous people such as Debra Messing, Chelsea Handler, and Allison Janney, as well as the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The mad driver was fraudulently working under his girlfriend’s account on Instacart.



A lot of women let their boyfriends who can’t pass the background check do this. https://t.co/qpgvBsUzn5 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 2, 2024



Harmon also alleges the unnamed driver was logged in under someone else’s account, claiming that “He was shopping under a woman’s identity named Merle.”

The San Francisco-based Instacart responded quickly, noting they have suspended the driver.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” Instacart said in a statement. “We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

But… did they suspend the right account, considering the allegation that the driver was logged in as someone else?

And there may be more to this incident than we realize. It happened Saturday in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina. And as Harmon noted in her post, the local police department did release the suspect that day. That police department said in a statement that the suspect “defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog.”

Their investigation is apparently ongoing, and the driver has not been charged.

Image: BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 26: Actress Angie Harmon attends the Whole Child International's inaugural gala at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on October 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/WireImage)