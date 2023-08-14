The 15th annual edition of Outside Lands brought a record number of people to Golden Gate Park, amid some pretty typical cool, gray, foggy conditions. And while we usually get one sunny day out there, that didn't even come to pass.

Organizers said Friday that 225,000 tickets had been sold. And while they said they expected 75,000 people each day, some simple math tells us that one or another of those days was likely even more crowded than that — one organizer suggested their capacity cap was 90,000, but it's not like the wristband-scanners lock up once they hit that number.

The festival has sold out every year since 2011, and last year's ticket sales, which grossed some $33 million for Another Planet and partner Superfly, came to 222,518 total tickets. Going back to the first couple of years, 2008 to 2010, the numbers were more modest, with 35,000 to 40,000 attending each day — and the crush of the crowd that's now at least double that size can generally felt by around 5 p.m. each day. If you don't like crowds, stay far away.

You can read more about the acts who played on Day One, Day Two, and Day Three, but below we bring you just a photo highlight roundup from the whole weekend.

Photo: Annie Lesser

Photo: Annie Lesser

Cuco. Photo: Annie Lesser

Crumb. Photo: Annie Lesser

Ethel Cain. Photo: Annie Lesser

The SOMA Tent before it closed Friday. Photo: Annie Lesser

Shaq a.k.a. DJ Diesel. Photo: Annie Lesser

Interpol. Photo: Annie Lesser

Janelle Monae. Photo: Annie Lesser

Janelle Monae. Photo: Annie Lesser

Kendrick Lamar. Photo: Annie Lesser

Kendrick Lamar. Photo: Annie Lesser

Kendrick Lamar. Photo: Annie Lesser

WILLOW. Photo: Annie Lesser

Adore Delano. Photo: Annie Lesser

Conan Gray. Photo: Annie Lesser

Father John Misty. Photo: Annie Lesser

Father John Misty. Photo: Annie Lesser

Lana Del Rey. Photo: Annie Lesser

Mariah the Scientist. Photo: Annie Lesser

Maggie Rogers. Photo: Annie Lesser

Foo Fighters. Photo: Annie Lesser

Foo Fighters. Photo: Annie Lesser

Photo: Annie Lesser

Photo: Annie Lesser

Photo: Annie Lesser

Photo: Annie Lesser

beabadoobee. Photo: Annie Lesser

Jeffrey Paradise of Poolside. Photo: Annie Lesser

Joy Oladokun. Photo: Annie Lesser

Photo: Annie Lesser

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Annie Lesser

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Annie Lesser

Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Annie Lesser

The 1975. Photo: Annie Lesser

The 1975. Photo: Annie Lesser

Matt Healy, The 1975. Photo: Annie Lesser

Odesza. Photo: Annie Lesser