A first-ever, multi-day, large-scale music festival in Northern California devoted entirely to Latin music has been announced for next June in downtown Napa, the weekend after BottleRock, and we now know the lineup.

We learned last week about Festival La Onda, being brought to us in 2024 by the organizers of BottleRock in Napa. Taking cues from other successful Latin music festivals that have sprung up in the last few years, including this past weekend's Bésame Mucho in Los Angeles, La Onda will feature artists from a range of genres, including regional Mexican, Latin pop, Spanish rock, reggaetón, banda, mariachi, rap, norteño, cumbia, and bolero.

And, two of the acts who just headlined Bésame Mucho will do the same at La Onda — the wildly popular Alejandro Fernández, and Mexican pop-rock band Maná.

Other notable acts announced Monday include Fuerza Regida, Junior H, Cafe Tacvba, Los Angeles Azules, Gera MX, and Eslabon Armando.

Festival La Onda will happen over two days at the Napa Expo complex, June 1 and 2, using a similar footprint and most of the same stages as BottleRock. Like BottleRock, there will be premium concessions available, and premium VIP experiences as well.

Tickets for La Onda go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m., with pre-sales starting Wednesday. You can sign up here for pre-sale access.

See the rest of the lineup below.

Maná

Fuerza Regida

Alejandro Fernandez

Junior H

Farruko

Eslabon Armando

Cafe Tacuba

Los Angeles Azules

Mon Laferte

Gabito Ballesteros

Dianna Paola

Yahritzia y Su Esencia

Maldita Vecindad

La Arrolladora

Eden Munoz

Gera MX

Ximena Sarinana

Siddhartha

Yng Lucas

Silvana Estrada

Nivel

Allison

Maurio Bautista

Alex Fernandez

Joss Favela

Kaia Lana

Wonderfox

Agudelo888

DJ RayBurger

Top image: Alejandro Fernandez performs at Palau Sant Jordi on June 27, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)