- The gates at Outside Lands open in a couple of hours, and there are tens of thousands of concert goers about to descend on SF. See SFist's guide to getting in and out by public transit or bike, and our must-eat-and-drink list, and check out the full schedules for all three days here.
- All tickets for Outside Lands are sold out — except for $2,200/day tickets for the ultra-VIP Golden Gate Club. Apparently 225,000 tickets have been sold, and organizers are expecting 75,000 people per day. [KRON4]
- Also, Mayor London Breed says you should not drive to Outside Lands.
Outside Lands is back this weekend at Golden Gate Park! Skip the traffic and hassle of finding parking - take a bike or public transit this weekend so you don’t miss out on Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters or any of the other over 80 talented artists. https://t.co/Yvodvdakbs pic.twitter.com/CY5hwcldFq— London Breed (@LondonBreed) August 10, 2023
- The death toll in the Lahaina fire on Maui has risen to at least 55. The Maui County police chief estimates that there are still 1,000 people considered missing. [NPR]
- There was another "flash mob" style robbery at a retail store in California this week, and it was not in San Francisco. An Yves Saint Laurent boutique at a mall in Glendale was hit by a masked mob who made off with some $300,000 worth of merchandise. [CNN]
- State Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill Thursday to create a fund for 5,800 affordable homes in San Francisco — part of a reparations effort to replace the homes that were demolished in "urban renewal" projects in the 1960s, particularly in the Fillmore neighborhood. [KRON4]
- The 50-year-old Cascos Martial Arts Academy in Oakland is in danger of closing after its owner says he's fallen behind on mortgage payments. [KTVU]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a formal apology Thursday for his office's historic role in violating the civil liberties of Japanese Americans during World War II and incarcerating them in camps. [East Bay Times]