  • The death toll in the Lahaina fire on Maui has risen to at least 55. The Maui County police chief estimates that there are still 1,000 people considered missing. [NPR]
  • There was another "flash mob" style robbery at a retail store in California this week, and it was not in San Francisco. An Yves Saint Laurent boutique at a mall in Glendale was hit by a masked mob who made off with some $300,000 worth of merchandise. [CNN]
  • State Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill Thursday to create a fund for 5,800 affordable homes in San Francisco — part of a reparations effort to replace the homes that were demolished in "urban renewal" projects in the 1960s, particularly in the Fillmore neighborhood. [KRON4]
  • The 50-year-old Cascos Martial Arts Academy in Oakland is in danger of closing after its owner says he's fallen behind on mortgage payments. [KTVU]
  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a formal apology Thursday for his office's historic role in violating the civil liberties of Japanese Americans during World War II and incarcerating them in camps. [East Bay Times]