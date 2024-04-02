- A gas line strike by a construction crew led to a gas leak and a shelter-in-place order in SF’s Sunnyside neighborhood Tuesday morning and early afternoon. The gas leak occurred on the 600 block of Joost Avenue shortly before 11 am Tuesday, but the leak was repaired by 1:35 pm. [KRON4]
Confirmed! El Farolito the bar will be streaming the @elfarolito_npsl @opencup match vs @fuego_futbol tonight. Vamos Farolito! 🌯🌮⚽🏆💛💙 @BurritoBrava pic.twitter.com/yGOexoVKmn— Matt Radack (@mattradack) April 2, 2024
- The El Farolito FC soccer club hopes to continue their Cinderella run in the US Open Cup tournament, as they face another pro team in the tournament, and Tuesday’s 5:30 match will be streamed online for free. The amateur team El Farolito FC defeated the pro team Portland Timbers 2 in late March, and in a “Sweet Sixteen” matchup Tuesday night, they’ll play the USL League One pro team Central Valley Fuego FC. The match will be streamed online for free, and of course, it will be played live at the El Farolito Bar at Mission and 24th streets. [US Soccer]
- The City of Oakland met with the Oakland A’s to negotiate that five-year, $97 million lease extension that Oakland offered the team to play out their last few years at the Coliseum, but the A’s say the two sides are still “far apart on the terms needed.” Meanwhile, the A’s demoted a player to the Minor Leagues and benched another, and fans are speculating the demotion was because those players were spotted wearing “Sell the Team” merchandise. [Bay Area News Group]
- A YIMBY lawsuit against the City of San Francisco has backfired, as the YIMBY group is being forced to pay $32,000 to cover the city’s legal costs after they sued SF over the supervisors’ rejection of a Nordstrom parking lot housing development in 2021. [Chronicle]
- Safeway and Target stores in Marin County were busted for overcharging customers unfairly, but they’ve been nailed for this before, and they seem to just pay the fine and do it again. [SFGate]
- Israel has another humanitarian tragedy on their hands, as one of their attacks on Gaza killed seven members of Chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, and President Biden called Chef Andrés to offer his condolences. [NBC News]
Image: @efilnikufsin via Twitter