The Mission Street Irish cocktail bar Casements recently got permission to have music on their back patio, but only until 10 pm. On Tuesday, the SF Board of Supervisors extended the patio hours until 11 pm on weeknights and midnight on weekends, though with a lot of requirements.

The modern Irish cocktail bar Casements opened in January 2020, which was right before the COVID-pocalypse devastated the SF bar scene. But Casements turned their back patio into a lovely Shared Space rear parklet under the old Shared Spaces program. The Shared Spaces rules expired on March 31, 2023, so Casements got Planning Commission approval in January of this year to keep using their outdoor back patio for music, and as a gathering place.

The problem? The Planning Commission also gave Casements a strict 10 pm cut-off time on use of the back patio. And bars make their money after 10 pm, not before. As seen below, Casements saw a substantial drop in revenue after that 10pm cut-off was implemented, including a 66.9% reduction in sales on Fridays and Saturdays after 10 pm. They also had to cut several employees’ shifts.

So Casements appealed their case to the SF Board of Supervisors Tuesday. And the supervisors unanimously sided with Casements in the appeal, allowing them to use the outdoor back patio until 11 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Casements agreed to not play amplified music after 10 pm out back on any night, even the weekends. And the supervisors also forced Casements to agree to a series of soundproofing requirements, with the right to revoke the authorizations if Casements did not comply.

The Irish bar had a couple dozen public commenters who showed up to speak in their favor, and there were about a half-dozen neighborhood residents who spoke against granting Casements their appeal. Supervisor Hillary Ronen, in whose district Casements sits, was the only supervisor to speak before the vote.

“I believe that Casements’ owners and management, who we heard from today, have consistently shown that they intend to operate in good faith and are trusted community partners,” Ronen said Tuesday.

But Ronen also added a number of requirements and “sound mitigation strategies” for Casements to start using the back patio for those extended evening hours. These requirements include:

Increasing the height of their wall

Installing “sound dampening materials”

Adjust their sound system to limit sound “that’s audible to the neighbors”

And it does not seem like Casements will be able to use their patio for those extended hours right away. Ronen’s amendments to the authorization required that Casements file all applications to make these changes by July 1, 2024, and install the required equipment by January 1, 2025. If they don’t meet those requirements, Ronen said Casements’ authorization would revert back to the 10 pm cut-off.

